Overdoses in Vancouver increase 18 per cent

Firefighters in Vancouver responded to 565 overdoses in March, an 18 per cent increase over February.

“Over 100 people have died of drug overdose in Vancouver so far this year in the fentanyl crisis – already half the number of 2016,” said Mayor Gregor Robertson, in a press release Thursday

Last week, the city reported the grim milestone that 100 people had died in Vancouver in the first three months. It puts the city on pace for 400 overdose deaths in 2017, almost double the 215 overdose deaths in Vancouver last year.

Across the province 922 people died of overdoses, caused by the presence of deadly fentanyl in street drugs.



“The fentanyl crisis was declared a public health emergency almost a year ago and I’m outraged by the lack of action from the provincial government,” said Robertson.

In the statement, Vancouver’s mayor accused the province of refusing to support evidence-based solutions like clean prescription drugs, substitution therapy and treatment-on-demand to save lives.

On Wednesday, Coun. Kerry Jang and city staff were in Ottawa, speaking before the Standing Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs on the impact of the fentanyl crisis on Vancouver.