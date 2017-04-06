Rainy days ahead could mean high river levels in Lower Mainland says forecast official

Lower Mainland residents should keep an eye on river levels in the coming weeks, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

“Use caution,” said David Campbell, head of the province’s river-forecast centre.

“Particularly around the North Shore Mountains, recognize that when it is raining, things can come up quite quickly and that can be hazardous.”

Vancouverites can expect periods of rain until Saturday, when that changes to “a chance of showers” until Wednesday, according to Environment Canada. And that’s not necessarily when the sun will come back – that’s just when the seven-day forecast ends.

Last month broke the record for having the least hours of sunshine of any March on record, making it the “gloomiest” March in Vancouver ever, according to Environment Canada.

Many consecutive days of rain does not usually cause seasonal flooding, said Campbell. But an intense rainstorm could.

“It's unusual to get flooding this time of year from rain,” said Campbell.