Surrey RCMP bust store for allegedly reselling stolen goods

Mounties in Whalley busted a business that they allege was reselling stolen merchandise purchased from vulnerable people in the area.

On Mar. 24, Surrey RCMP raided a business in the 10600 block of King George Boulevard and recovered thousands of dollars of consumer goods like batteries, sunglasses and baby formula.

“Working with our law enforcement partners to crackdown on large scale shoplifting operations allows us to ensure the safety and security of our business community as well as the general public,” said RCMP Insp. Andy LeClair, in a statement Thursday.

Related:

Police are working with retail stores to determine where the products were stolen from. Bylaw officers are investigating business license violations.