B.C. police reveal details for the first time of murdered man

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The body of Robert Gair was found on a rural road outside of Kamloops, B.C., last September, but his family wasn't told where his remains were discovered until Friday.

Friday was also the first time police made the public aware that a murder had occurred sometime around Sept. 13.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says police determined early in the investigation the death was not a random act.

Moskaluk says the homicide was kept quiet in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

"We were able to determine very early on that there was no risk to the public, which was one of the precursors as to where we determine what can be released on an investigation, and at what point in time in the investigation it can be released."

RCMP have yet to make an arrest in the killing.

The remains were found south of the Barnhartvale neighbourhood, outside the jurisdiction of the Kamloops RCMP, so the homicide is being investigated by the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

"It's not uncommon for an investigation to not be made public, depending on its nature. Again, at this point in time there's careful consideration as to what can be released and when it's released," Moskaluk says.

He says police have maintained contact with Gair's family since their investigation began.

Ron Gair, the victim's brother, says the family was told of Robert's death on Oct. 6, about three weeks after police believe he was killed. They learned about the location of the body Friday.