B.C. government bans mandatory high heels in workplace
MLA Andrew Weaver says he received many emails from women forced to wear heels after he tabled his motion.
The B.C. government has banned mandatory high heels in the workplace, following a motion tabled in the spring legislative session by B.C. Green MLA Andrew Weaver.
Weaver’s motion was left in limbo as the legislature adjourned before the bill could proceed. But the proposal received international media attention, and Premier Christy Clark said on Facebook that requiring women to wear high heels at work was “unacceptable.”
After tabling the motion, Weaver says he received many emails from women who have been forced to wear high heels at work.
“Waiters, bartenders, lawyers, people in the retail and hospitality industry wrote in to my office. I have even heard from people who work within the B.C. Legislature!” Weaver said in a statement.
“They talked about sexism, objectification, bleeding feet, sore knees, hips, and backs, long term damage, and called for this practice be officially changed.”
The government says wearing high heels in the workplace is a health and safety issue: workers can trip and fall, and wearing heels for a long time can cause injuries to the wearer’s back, feet and legs. So, it’s changing an existing footwear regulation under the Workers Compensation Act.
To support the new regulation, WorkSafeBC will be putting together a guide for employers and workers. That guide should be available by the end of April.
