Health firings blame rests with public service: Premier Christy Clark

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark says responsibility over the wrongful dismissal of seven government health workers lies with the public service.

Clark spoke to media Friday, a day after B.C. ombudsman Jay Chalke released a damning report concluding that the health workers fired in 2012 did nothing wrong and did not deserve the personal, financial and professional harm they suffered.

Roderick MacIsaac, a co-op research student working at the Health Ministry, died by suicide about four months after being fired on grounds he jeopardized the privacy of British Columbians and the reputation of the ministry.

Asked if she took any personal responsibility over the scandal, Clark offered an apology to MacIsaac’s family and the other affected workers, but said it’s up to the public service to mend what Chalke called a “dark chapter” in the government’s history.

“Kim Henderson, the head of our civil service … accepted all the recommendations and began the work of establishing a reparations fund,” said Clark. “The day-to-day decisions about who gets hired and fired – that was made very clear by the ombudsman – politicians cannot, must not and should not, properly, be involved. So I think it was the right thing for Kim Henderson, as the head of civil service, to talk about how she was going to deal with this in the next few months and make sure it’s done right. Because that is her job.”

Then-health minister Margaret MacDiarmid said at the time that there were allegations that employees inappropriately accessed sensitive medical records, but charges were never laid and media reports later showed the RCMP never investigated the claims.

Graham Whitmarsh, a former deputy health minister, made the decision to fire the workers, and even though Clark and officials in her office were aware of the investigation, they did not direct Whitmarsh to dismiss the employees, Chalke said.

“I did ask a lot of questions at the time,” Clark said Friday. “The assurances that we all received was that these were absolutely justified and the right thing to do. And again, as Premier, I know that it's wrong, absolutely wrong, for politicians to interfere in the hiring and firing of positions in the civil service.”

On Thursday, Henderson said the government accepts all the recommendations, including the compensation and scholarship endowment.

She did not rule out possible dismissals of those officials involved in the flawed investigation.

Government said Friday it appointed former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell to administer a reparation process that includes goodwill payments recommended in the report and to make sure all recommendations are fully implemented.

Since the firings, two employees have been reinstated and the government has settled at least three wrongful dismissal lawsuits.