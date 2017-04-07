‘Border rights for refugees’ to Canada flyer issued in 17 languages

As the influx of asylum-seekers from the U.S. under President Donald Trump continues into Canada, migrant advocates in Metro Vancouver have helped create a resource that’s already in high demand south of the border.

The two-page “Border rights for refugees” pamphlet has already been distributed to more than 360 organizations across the U.S. and has been snapped up by would-be border-crossers in contact with its creators and those hoping to seek asylum after successfully arriving here.

“The idea initiated in Vancouver, where we were talking to a lot of people who were crossing at the B.C. border,” explained Harsha Walia, one of the founders of No One Is Illegal, which was involved in the publication. “There’s been a lot of government propaganda that, ‘We welcome refugees’ in the media. People said they heard Canada will accept us, but there was a huge lack of knowledge.

“It was evident that people just didn’t have the information they needed … without (which) people would not be able to make a claim at the land border.”

In February, Metro met with a family of asylum-seekers fleeing violence in their home country, Honduras, to the U.S. But Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric drove them to sneak into B.C. through the snow in sub-zero night time temperatures. Similar stories have been widely reported in Manitoba and Quebec this year.

The new pamphlet was officially released on Thursday in English and 16 other languages, targeted at the greatest numbers of asylum-seekers over the border recently: Arabic, Amharic, Chinese, Farsi, Filipino, French, Haitian Creole, Kurdish, Punjabi, Spanish, Somali, Tamil, Tigrinya, Twi, Urdu, and Vietnamese.

One key explanation offered by the resource is about Canada’s Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S., which states that asylum-seekers are barred from claiming refugee status at an official U.S. port of entry because America is considered “safe.”

“The Canadian government has refused to rescind the agreement,” Walia said. “This legislation is acting like a wall.

“There’s essentially a northern wall where so many refugees can’t make a claim and are forced to cross irregularly because of this wall — precarious crossings under life-threatening circumstances.”

In a press release announcing the flyer, its creators said the spike in refugee border crossings and arrests — 1,134 asylum-seekers intercepted by the RCMP in three months — is one reason such a resource is urgently needed.