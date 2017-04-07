Strong winds buffet Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert as strong winds buffet the Lower Mainland.

Some heavily wooded parks have been closed and minor damage has been reported to roofs in Surrey. The winds are expected to be strongest in the Surrey and White Rock areas.

Wind gusts have already reached 95 km/hour where warnings are already in effect for Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Southern Gulf Islands. Wind speeds could reach up to 80 km/hour, especially in Surrey, White Rock, Abbotsford and other areas of the Fraser Valley.