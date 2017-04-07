Surrey, B.C., police arrest man for alleged child luring attempt

SURREY, B.C. — Police in Surrey, B.C., say a man has been arrested and charged with attempting to lure a child for a sexual purpose.

RCMP say they received a complaint about the attempted luring on Monday and the force's Special Victim's Unit launched an investigation.

A 35-year-old Burnaby resident was arrested Thursday.

Police say they are still investigating allegations by the accused that he was assaulted by a civilian "during the incident."

The president of the vigilante group Surrey Creep Catchers has previously said he was arrested Monday night following a confrontation with a man who the organization's members accused of being a pedophile.