B.C. Liberals to cap, NDP to scrap, bridge tolls on Port Mann, Golden Ears

The B.C. Liberals are pledging to cap bridge tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges at $500 a year, while the province's New Democrats are promising to scrap them altogether if elected on May 9.



Under the government's proposal, commuters who use the bridges on a daily basis would save about $1,100 a year, according to the governing party in a press release Sunday.

The initiative would cost the government an estimated $30 million a year.

“Our commitment to growing the economy and controlling spending means that we are able to make life more affordable for people using toll bridges in the Metro Vancouver area,” said Abbotsford West candidate and finance minister Mike de Jong.

“This cap on tolls will put over $1,000 back into the pockets of daily commuters who use these bridges to get from home to work and back.”