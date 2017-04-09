RCMP say group of climbers missing on Mount Harvey near Lions Bay, B.C.

LIONS BAY, B.C. — A search for a group of climbers reported missing along B.C.'s North Shore Mountains has been suspended due to darkness.

RCMP Cpl. Adam Koehle said five people were reported missing on Mount Harvey, northeast of the Village of Lions Bay, just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

He said it was unclear whether the climbers had fallen or an avalanche had occurred, and there was no word concerning possible injuries.

Koehle added that some of the climbers eventually made their way down the mountain on their own, but an unknown number remained missing.

Two helicopters and ground crews from the volunteer group Lions Bay Search and Rescue were leading the search, aided by a helicopter team from North Shore Rescue, however, NRS spokesman Mike Danks said the search was suspended as darkness fell and was expected to resume at first light.