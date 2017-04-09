Search resumes for five snowshoers missing near Lions Bay, B.C., RCMP says

LIONS BAY, B.C. — The search for five missing people in the mountains north of Vancouver resumed Sunday morning after the search was called off overnight due to the instability of the terrain.

Martin Colwell of North Shore Search and Rescue says rescue teams, technicians, avalanche dogs, and volunteer groups began their search early this morning after avalanche technicians deemed the area was reasonably safe.

Squamish RCMP Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival says six snowshoers got into trouble Saturday afternoon while climbing the Mount Harvey summit northeast of the Village of Lions Bay.

Percival says a 911 call came in reporting an avalanche and that five of the six hikers were possibly missing.

She says that one of the snowshoers fell behind from the five others in the group. He later went to the summit to search for the others, but saw no sign of them.

Colwell says the trail the hikers used isn't usually considered dangerous, but snow and wintry conditions can pose additional risks.

He says high winds and heavy snow can form a snow ledge, or cornice, along the edge of the trail. The ledges can easily collapse and are difficult to spot. Because there are deep cliffs north of the summit, he believes there is a risk the ledge may have collapsed with some of the hikers on it.

Percival says Lions Bay Search and Rescue was immediately brought in and Squamish and North Shore Rescue provided help in putting 19 volunteers and two chartered helicopters in the area.