UBC students narrowly reject Israel boycott in referendum

University of British Columbia students have narrowly voted against their Alma Mater Society "boycotting products and divesting from companies that support Israeli war crimes, illegal occupation and the oppression of Palestinians," according to a resolution that failed with 52 per cent voting no.



Nearly 3,000 students participated in the weeklong online referendum, just 5.5 per cent of the student body taking part — meaning the vote didn't meet the quorum required to make it binding regardless.

It's the second vote on Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) at UBC, the first one in 2015 gaining a majority of support but with too few voters to meet the quorum then, too.



"I’m relieved that this is over," said UBC student Jake Reznik, an opponent of the resolution, in a statement released by the Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith Canada, "and happy to see the UBC community reject the toxic climate engendered by this referendum. There’s no need to have repeated referenda on behalf of one group."

The referendum, which closed Friday, was touted by boycott proponents as a means "to pressure Israel to support a just peace" with Palestinians. But its opponents countered that "in singling out and demonizing Israelis" such "anti-Israel initiatives … often violate human rights codes calling for discrimination on the basis of national origin."

The BDS campaign began in 2005, modeled on a similar international boycott campaign that helped bring about an end to South African apartheid. Supporters of the Israeli government, however, reject the comparison to the racist apartheid regime.



If there was any one thing in common between the two sides of a conflict that's bitterly divided campuses across Canada and the U.S., it's the allegations of a "toxic climate." Both sides alleged their posters had been torn down by opponents.



Those behind the pro-BDS motion themselves alleged their campaign had faced "intimidation and abuse," particularly an incident in which members of the Jewish Defense League (JDL) disrupted an April 4 panel discussion during the campaign.

"We will keep standing up for human rights, even in the face of hateful misinformation and intimidation," said Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR) UBC in a statement on the group's Facebook page Saturday. "We started this campaign knowing the odds were against us: we only had a week to campaign, the delay was caused by a legal battle that had drained our efforts already, we had limited resources compared to our opposition, and we knew it would be hard.

"Regardless, we managed to start important conversations and the outcome of the vote shows that in better circumstances we could actually make it, and we commit to keep this conversation going on campus."

The April 4 incident was condemned by another campus group, the Progressive Jewish Alliance UBC, which in an earlier statement condemned the JDL as "provocateurs."

"We oppose the humiliating actions perpetrated by the JDL in the name of the Jewish people," the group stated on Facebook, "as their actions are not in the spirit of free discussion and debate on our campus."

But B'nai Brith Canada said the provocation came from the other side, alleging that scarves sold as a fundraiser by SPHR members had links to Hamas, a Palestinian party that's been declared a terrorist organization by Canada.



The "scarves with slogans linked to the Hamas terrorist group," B'nai Brith alleged, showed what it called "the bigoted, divisive nature of the BDS agenda."

SPHR rejected the allegation, stating that the checkered keffiyeh scarf with red, green and black colours is "a widely-adopted symbol of Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation and has no direct association with any particular political group in Palestine.