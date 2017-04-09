What it means to be a Vancouverite: survey

Apparently one in five Vancouverites don’t own a rain jacket. This surprising fact and many others can be found in the city’s survey of its residents, done in celebration of Vancouver’s April 6th birthday.

It seems it rains so much in Vancouver that residents are completely split about what is the best kind of rain. About 35 per cent of residents said their favourite is ‘a gentle spring rain’ and about 25 per cent said they preferred a torrential downpours while an equal amount said they like misty rain. But most people agree they don’t like it when the rain blows sideways (55 per cent), because duh.

That type of weather renders umbrellas useless and Vancouverites love their umbrellas (we even use them for the snow!) In fact, 75 per cent of respondents have more than one and about 20 per cent are umbrella connoisseurs, owning more than four of them.

Related:

The other thing people like to talk about besides weather is housing, according to the survey. And although Vancouver real prices are some of the most expensive in the world, people continue to come to the city – almost seven in 10 people living in Vancouver were born elsewhere.

If you are new to the city and want to appear like a local, here are a few things that Vancouverites themselves say they do:

Recycle as much as you can – 95%

Rant about the high cost of real estate – 74%

Wait in line for brunch – 66%

Eat hot pot – 59%

Do yoga – 35%