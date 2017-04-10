Beer tour offers customers seaplane to fly around B.C.
The company offers one-day or weekend tours of breweries in Tofino, Victoria, and other B.C. cities
Move over, wine tours. Make way for beer tours on a plane.
A B.C. tour company is offering its customers a province-wide beer tour via seaplane starting from $5,000.
The seaplane, a "luxurious custom" Cessna Caravan Seaplane, can take up to six passengers to Tofino, Victoria, Vancouver, and more. Customers can enjoy beer, food, and the sights at each destination before jetting off to the next brewery.
People can opt for a day trip or make it a weekend-long getaway.
Butiqescapes also offers chartered sesaplane flights to Whistler, Nanaimo, and Salt Spring Island.