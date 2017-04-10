B.C. Liberals vow tax slash, warn of 'credit downgrade' from NDP pledges

A day after the BC Liberals sparred with the New Democrats over bridge tolls — the government pledging to cap them, and the NDP vowing to scrap them altogether — the province's finance minister raised the spectre of extreme financial fallout from his opponents' promise.



Finance minister Mike De Jong made the remarks during an "on-background" only briefing ahead of the release of the BC Liberal election platform, one day before the election writ officially drops on Tuesday.



However, he agreed to make a statement about his warnings on the record at Metro's request, however.

"The decision to forgo all toll revenues in the way the NDP have announced, in my view, will guarantee a credit downgrade for B.C. … This decision in and of itself is sufficient to lead to a credit downgrade."

Asked to explain the prediction that B.C. could be downgraded by to AA lending status, De Jong added: "This represents the first example of a decision, if taken by an NDP government that would lead to a credit downgrade.

"It doesn't happen overnight but in the case of Alberta it happened more quickly … It happens with surprising speed, it's harder to get out of it."

Premier Christy Clark's BC Liberals unveiled their election platform ahead the official campaign start Tuesday, after a months-long blitz of government spending announcements.

She rejected the NDP's promise to introduce $10-a-day

"We need to control spending and to have the res to cut taxes, that's how we make sure we can keep creating jobs, so ppl who want to work can use child care.

"I believe in putting more money in the pockets of hard-working British Columbians, not taking more out."



In a written statement introducing the budget, Clark stated it's aimed at "mom and dad" hoping to provide for their kids, "the senior citizen," "the millennial starting their adult life."

"It's about securing a bright future for all of us — and the people we love," Clark is quoted in the platform as saying. "…The foundation of our plan is controlling government spending and cutting taxes for the middle class to create jobs and grow the economy."



That stands in relief to their New Democrat and Green rivals who are trying to cast the 16-year Liberal government — which Clark's led for six — as beholden to wealthy donors and corporate lobbyists. A flurry of last-minute attack ads hit TV and radio airwaves this week before the official writ drops and campaign spending limits begin.

"We're going to end the high-income tax break the BC Liberals gave to the top two per cent in 2013," NDP leader John Horgan told a crowd of supporters at a Surrey campaign rally Sunday. "… Christy Clark has one job, and up until recently was getting two salaries, one from you and one from her rich donors."



The platform promises to spend roughly $53 million in the first year after election, ramping up to $157 million in the third year of a fourth B.C. Liberal term should they be re-elected to office.

Tax cuts hope to entice middle class households earning less than $125,000 a year.

On climate change, Clark reiterated her previous pledges to maintain a carbon tax, but to freeze it for several years.

"B.C., not Ottawa, will decide how we meet our climate goals," she quipped.



Clark told reporters that First Nations would in particular stand to benefit from economic development through job opportunities and revenue-sharing, but fell short of referencing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People's call for "full, prior and informed consent" for such projects.