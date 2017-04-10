Chinese-Canadians recall long-unrecognized role in Vimy Ridge

In a French pasture pockmarked by trench warfare’s scars, Canadian leaders and veterans looked back a century Sunday to the Battle of Vimy Ridge. As Canada commemorated 100 years since the decisive First World War trench battle near the northernmost tip of France — including a well-attended ceremony at the battlefield attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Charles — B.C. advocates are hoping a long-overlooked group of veterans can also be commemorated. “Canada accepted and paid for them to fight for it,” said Don Chapman, founder of the Lost Canadians, a group advocating for people denied citizenship because of arcane legal loopholes. “It was top secret. “They were sent to battle in World War One — their job was to go out and collect the bodies, dig trenches and put food in the troops.” Those 84,000 veterans were members of the Chinese Labour Corps (CLC), a long-secret contingent of Chinese nationals brought to Victoria by ship, then transported in guarded trains across the country before being deployed to aid beleaguered troops in northern France. According to retired Canadian Navy reservist King Wan, president of Vancouver’s Chinese Canadian Military Museum Society, it wasn’t just the Chinese labourers who were blocked from gaining citizenship despite risking their lives for Canada. Even those born here were barred from rights, and Canada “was discouraging Asians from joining” for fear they’d demand rights later, he told Metro. “But a lot of Chinese-Canadians fought for the Canadian Armed Forces anyway,” he said.

One of those from B.C., Frederick Lee, died “within the lines of sight of Vimy Ridge,” he added, on what’s known as Hill 70. (A fundraising campaign is underway to honour Lee and other Chinese-Canadian WWI soldiers, at www.hill70.ca).

But in documenting both the Chinese-Canadians who enlisted in WWI, and the CLC labourers, the Museum has a singular mission.

“It’s such a little known history,” he said. “Our history books don’t really teach these sorts of things.

“We want to promote and share that history with the rest of Canada. They were part of Canada and Canadian history in spite of the fact they weren’t treated fairly.”



The Vimy Ridge battle was so key to defining a Canadian contribution to the war distinct from the U.K. that then-Brigadier-General Arthur Edward Ross famously remarked he had “witnessed the birth of a nation.” The phrase was later immortalized in the pages of the nation’s passports, and was reiterated by the federal government in the lead-up to the anniversary.



Yet this year also marks the 15th anniversary of Canada’s first public acknowledgement of the CLC’s role in the war, when officials broke their silence in 2002.



The issue is of interest to Chapman in particular as spokesperson for the cause of people with long-time and historic Canadian connections, but who find themselves denied legal citizenship for a variety of obscure legal reasons — including being told by the federal citizenship ministry that there was no such thing as citizenship prior to the end of the Second World War, Chapman said.



The federal Liberals promised during their election campaign to finally resolve the long-standing “lost Canadians” issue, and since their election have invited Chapman to consult on potential legislation, he told Metro.



“They asked us to help with their bill, but that’s been delayed,” he said. “I have about 100 people left who are Lost Canadians — lots more might qualify, but there are almost 100 people trying to get citizenship. Why are we still trying to change these laws?”



In the case of the Chinese labourers Canada deployed to the trenches, then-Prime Minister Robert Borden explicitly ensured that none would gain a claim on Canadian citizenship despite their service to the country.



“Even today, Canada is running ads on TV saying this is when Canada became a nation,” Chapman said. “If citizenship didn't exist, we're celebrating a bunch of Brits who won in Vimy Ridge. So were they Canadian or not?”