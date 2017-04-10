News / Vancouver

Metro Vancouver homeless count to be released

The report will include sheltered and unsheltered numbers as well as a breakdown of homeless demographics

Local politicians are calling for a poverty reduction plan after the 2017 Greater Vancouver homeless count.

The regional authority will release a preliminary report of its 2017 homeless count Monday morning.

Estimates ahead of the official release put the number of homeless people in Metro Vancouver at 4,000 -- a 44 per cent increase in just three years. There are about 70 homeless tent camps throughout the region and Metro Vancouver authorities estimate five more people become homeless every week.

Monday's official report will include a breakdown of sheltered versus unsheltered numbers as well demographic information including Aboriginals, youth, senior, and women. 

BC Non-Profit Housing Association carried out the homeless count on March 7 and 8. 

With files from Jen St. Denis

