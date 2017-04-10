No delays after brief baggage problem at Vancouver International Airport
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RICHMOND, B.C. — Vancouver International Airport says baggage for flights bound to the United States is moving again after an earlier disruption.
The airport sent a tweet early Monday morning telling passengers bound for the U.S. to check their flights.
The airport said problems with the baggage system had caused delays.
About 90 minutes later, the airport sent a tweet saying normal operations had resumed.
A problem with the baggage system caused lengthy delays at the airport on April 1.