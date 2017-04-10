Non-profit housing groups in B.C. call for $1.8 billion a year to build new housing

B.C. has 7,000 homeless people and another 100,000 who need help paying for shelter, and the province's rental housing backlog currently stands at 80,000 unbuilt units, according to an analysis from the B.C. Non-Profit Housing Association.

The BCNPHA, Co-Op Housing Federation and Landlord BC are using that analysis to call for a $1.8 billion a year investment from the province and federal governments and the community housing sector to maintain and build housing.

More:

“We have a crisis on our hands in BC that has led to mass homelessness, severe overspending and overcrowding, as well as rising health care and justice costs,” Kishone Roy, CEO of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, and chair of the BC Rental Housing Coalition, said in a release Monday.



The group is also recommending implementing a renter's grant, similar to the homeowner's grant.

More to come.



Snapshot of housing needs in B.C.:

- Over the next 10 years BC will need 7,000 new rental units

- Nearly 45 per cent of renters spend more than 30 per cent of their income on rent