Premier Christy Clark deflects political donations question in campaign 'focused on people'

At her BC Liberal Party's campaign platform launch on Monday in Vancouver, Premier Christy Clark spent 21 minutes answering questions from reporters on everything from child care to bridge tolls, and First Nations benefits from resource developments.

But until Metro asked, there was no mention of a political donations scandal that has dominated headlines in B.C. in recent months.

Related stories:

As the RCMP and a special prosecutor continue to investigate what Democracy Watch has called a "system of legalized bribery" in B.C., Metro asked Clark how she assures voters that her government's biggest spending decisions — such as the $3.5-billion Massey tunnel replacement — are in the public, not major donors', interests.

"You should ask commuters that question," she replied. "…That gridlock is the worst gridlock in B.C. and we want to fix it … Commuters, iron workers, people who care about climate change and reducing emissions, that's what that bridge is for."

Asked again to explain the independence of her Cabinet's decisions from large donors, Clark replied, "I've always been focused on people, and what you see in our plan is it's all about creating jobs for people, cutting taxes for individuals … That's what I'm fighting for."

At a New Democrat campaign rally in Surrey on Sunday, Official Opposition leader John Horgan accused Clark's government of being beholden to wealthy donors and corporate lobbyists.

A flurry of last-minute attack ads hit TV and radio airwaves this week before the official writ drops and campaign spending limits begin.

"We're going to end the high-income tax break the BC Liberals gave to the top two per cent in 2013," NDP leader John Horgan said. "… Christy Clark has one job, and up until recently was getting two salaries, one from you and one from her rich donors."