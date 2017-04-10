Vancouver investigating why building wall toppled during windstorm

The City of Vancouver and WorkSafeBC are still trying to determine why part of a building under construction in Strathcona fell over during a windstorm on Friday, causing serious damage to the three-storey Lee Benevolent Society building as well as a house and laneway house.

“A building designed to code should not suffer damage from a wind event,” said Pat Ryan, chief building official for the City of Vancouver. “A building under construction is potentially weaker in some ways, but that would not explain why the wall fell away.”

There is currently a stop work order on the construction site and no one is allowed to access the Lee Building, house or laneway house until the city and structural engineers can determine the full extent of the damage.

“We bring everybody in to work out what happened, how it happened, how we can avoid it happening again, and the steps to take to recover from it,” Ryan said.

On Friday evening Environment Canada warned that winds of between 80 and 100 km/h were expected for south Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

The buildings were damaged when the top portion of a concrete firewall between a six-storey rental building under construction and the Lee Benevolent Society building fell over and landed on the roof of the Lee Building, a brick building that is over 100 years old.

The part of the steel-reinforced firewall that landed on top of the Lee Building remained largely intact, Ryan said, but parts of the wall broke off and landed on the two-storey house next door and on the laneway house. Two people were inside the two-storey house, but they got out without injury. No one else was in either of the other two buildings at the time.

The city will now take down the rest of the firewall and assess the Lee Building and the two houses, Ryan said. WorkSafeBC is also requiring GMC Projects, the developer of the rental building under construction, to do a separate safety assessment of that building.