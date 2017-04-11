A quicksketch of B.C. New Democratic Party Leader John Horgan

VICTORIA — John Horgan, leader of British Columbia's New Democratic Party, is a three-term member of the provincial legislature. Here is a brief sketch of the politician.

Born: Victoria

Age: 57

Family: married, Ellie in 1984; two grown sons, Nate and Evan.

Career: A former backroom NDP strategist from southern Vancouver Island. He was acclaimed party leader on May 1, 2014.

Riding: Juan de Fuca

Lives: Langford

Hobby: Refinishes furniture found at flea markets, garage sales or second-hand stores. He prizes his walnut dining table that was once covered in chicken manure and coats of paint.