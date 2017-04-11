A quicksketch of B.C. New Democratic Party Leader John Horgan
VICTORIA — John Horgan, leader of British Columbia's New Democratic Party, is a three-term member of the provincial legislature. Here is a brief sketch of the politician.
Born: Victoria
Age: 57
Family: married, Ellie in 1984; two grown sons, Nate and Evan.
Career: A former backroom NDP strategist from southern Vancouver Island. He was acclaimed party leader on May 1, 2014.
Riding: Juan de Fuca
Lives: Langford
Hobby: Refinishes furniture found at flea markets, garage sales or second-hand stores. He prizes his walnut dining table that was once covered in chicken manure and coats of paint.
Quote: "You are stripping away and you see this beauty emerge from two or three or four layers of grubby paint," he said. "I'm colour blind and the grain of the wood is something I can visualize."