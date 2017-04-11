A timeline of events in British Columbia's electoral history
A
A
Share via Email
VICTORIA — A timeline of British Columbia's electoral history:
1871 — First general election is held.
1873 — The secret ballot is introduced and federal MPs are disqualified from sitting as members of the legislature.
1874 — Chinese and Aboriginal Peoples are disenfranchised.
1878 — Teachers are prohibited from voting or campaigning, which is overturned five years later.
1895 — Japanese are disenfranchised.
1899 — Provincial civil servants are disenfranchised, but the policy is repealed a year later.
1907 — Hindus are disenfranchised.
1917 — Women get the right to vote.
1918 — The first woman, Mary Ellen Smith, runs and is elected to office in a byelection in Vancouver.
1924 — Premier John Oliver and Opposition leader William John Bowser are defeated in the general election.
1934 — Last election of a candidate by acclamation as Thomas King wins the Columbia district in a byelection.
1940 — All ballots state political party or interest of candidates, and returning officers are no longer required to proclaim "oyez! oyez! oyez!" on election day.
1945 — Members of prohibited groups, if otherwise qualified, are allowed to vote if they served in either world war.
1947 — People without an adequate knowledge of English or French are disqualified from voting, while the prohibition against Chinese and Hindus is removed.
1949 — Aboriginal Peoples and Japanese are allowed to vote. Frank Calder from the Nisga'a First Nation is elected to legislature.
1952 — Voting age changed to 19.
1956 — The first Chinese-Canadian to run for a seat in a Canadian legislature is elected as Douglas Jung wins Vancouver Centre in a byelection for the Progressive Conservatives.
1977 — Liquor sales are allowed on election day.
1979 — Blind voters are able to mark their own ballots using templates.
1982 — People without an adequate knowledge of English or French are no longer disqualified from voting.
1986 — The first Indo-Canadian wins a seat in a Canadian legislature as Moe Sihota is victorious in Esquimalt.
1991 — Rita Johnston becomes the first woman premier as she is elected by the Social Credit caucus after Bill Vander Zalm resigns.
1992 — The voting age is lowered to 18 from 19.
1995 — The Recall and Initiative Act comes into force providing a mechanism to recall legislature members and allowing citizen initiatives to be brought before the legislature or to a provincewide referendum. British Columbia is the only jurisdiction in Canada with recall legislation.
1997 — The first petitions to recall legislature members are authorized, but they are ultimately unsuccessful after they fail to get the required number of signatures set by the law.
2000 — The first Indo-Canadian becomes premier as Ujjal Dosanjh is elected by the NDP at a convention after the resignation of premier Glen Clark.
2001 — Fixed election dates come into force.
2005 — Voters reject a system of proportional representation.
2011 — Voters reject the Harmonized Sales Tax in a referendum.
SOURCE: Elections BC