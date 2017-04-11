B.C. Lions sign Canadian offensive lineman David Foucault to deal
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed Canadian offensive lineman David Foucault through the 2019 season Tuesday.
The Lions acquired the rights to Foucault along with American offensive lineman Vincent Brown last month from the Montreal Alouettes for international offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye. The Als selected Foucault fifth overall in the 2014 CFL draft but he opted to join the NFL's Carolina Panthers as a free agent.
"Getting David under contract is both a positive and vital first step toward having him compete for a spot on our roster this season," Wally Buono, the Lions head coach/GM, said in a statement. "A longer-term deal, as this one represents, is also a very encouraging sign that David is committed to our organization and we look forward to seeing him later this month at our mini-camp."
