Christy Clark unpopular, but John Horgan 44% unknown: poll

You could call it the New Democrats’ “John who?” problem. As a month-long campaign officially launched Tuesday, nearly half of British Columbians don’t even know who NDP leader John Horgan is.

That’s according to a new poll from Forum Research obtained by Metro, which also suggested that the BC Liberals may be struggling on trust, and even their lynchpin issue, the economy.

The 1,040-voter poll conducted late last week suggested that NDP leader John Horgan has a lot of work to do. His biggest hurdle will be simply for people to know who he even is, according to Forum’s president.

“The leader of the opposition always has the problem of being unknown, unless they were well-known before entering politics,” Lorne Bozinoff explained in a phone interview Tuesday. “But (Horgan’s) ‘don’t knows’ are at 44 per cent. Clark only had 12 per cent.

“The leader of the opposition always has the problem of being unknown. But Horgan is suffering from this — he hasn’t made a splash.”

And if the recent videos of oddball radio host Nardwuar interviewing all major party leaders are any indication, Clark’s charisma will likely play strongly in the campaign compared to her more stilted, serious opponent.

“That’s bad in the TV age,” Bozinoff observed. “It’s not uncommon for politicians to be very personable in person but not come across on TV. That’s something they have to watch out for.”

But one benefit of obscurity is that Horgan has dodged some of the Premier’s popularity ratings in the survey results — she’s well-known, but is burdened with a 62 per cent disapproval rating heading into the campaign, the poll suggested.

“Obviously Christy Clark, everybody knows who she is, of course,” Bozinoff said. “But she has a huge disapproval rating. This tends to come about after any government’s been in office a long time. They’re really long in the tooth and probably on borrowed time now.”

Of course, that’s also pollsters’ prediction ahead of the last provincial election, where the NDP was predicted to win by a landslide — but at the very last moment Clark staged a comeback on election day.

“Even a month is a long time,” he admitted. “Last time, even the final week was a long time!

“We have to recognize that this is just a snapshot.”

One of the poll’s questions that might catch some by surprise, however, is on the economy — a lynchpin issue that’s again taken centre stage in the BC Liberals’ platform, which they focused on middle-class families and so-called “pocketbook” issues, compared to a “reckless” spending NDP whom the finance minister alleged would spark a credit rating downgrade.

Turns out, on that issue, the Liberals and NDP are actually “statistically tied” in who would perform better, Forum found — 27 per cent said the NDP were better on the economy, versus 28 points for the Liberals.

“It is always an important issue, you can’t get around that,” said Bozinoff. “You’re going to get the blame with what happens on your watch with the economy.

“The Liberals typically do well on the economy, while the NDP do better on health care, education and social services. But it’s actually not a strong point for the Liberals now.”