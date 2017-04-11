Greens take aim at real estate speculation with aggressive tax hikes

The BC Green Party is proposing to tax capital gains on home sales and implement a property transfer tax with a rate as high as 12 per cent for properties valued above $3 million.

The proposals are part of the party’s housing platform, which it unveiled April 11.

The party’s proposal would mean the property transfer taxes paid on a Westside Vancouver or West Vancouver home worth $3.5 million would rise to $236,000 (with the 12 per cent tax applying to the portion of the sales price over $3 million), compared to the current $83,000, according to the party’s analysis.

Capital gains on the sale of a homeowner’s principal residence are not currently taxed. But the Greens are suggesting that when a seller’s lifetime capital gains reach in excess of $750,000, that profit should be taxed.

The party is also suggesting expanding the foreign buyers tax to cover the entire province, and increase it from the current 15 per cent to 30 per cent. The BC Liberals introduced the tax, which currently applies only to Metro Vancouver, in July 2016 in an attempt to cool down the region’s overheated real estate market. Between 2015 and 2016, house prices in some neighbourhoods rose as much as 40 per cent.

The party is proposing to transition the existing homeowner tax grants, which have been criticised for benefiting homeowners while giving nothing to renters, to a system of income-based grants starting in 2019.

And the party says it will introduce a progressive property tax system that imposes a surtax based on property value, with tax credits available to homeowners who rent out their home or a suite.

The idea of a progressive property tax has been proposed by Rhys Kesselman, a professor with Simon Fraser University’s School of Public Policy. Kesselman’s suggested tax rates, rising to three percent for home worth over $3 million.

To increase the supply of affordable housing, the Greens are promising to devote $750 million a year to construct 4,000 new affordable units every year, as well as committing $100 million to retrofit and renovate older social housing buildings.

That promised $850 million exceeds the $700 million a housing coalition recently called all provincial parties to commit to in order to meet current and future demand for low-income housing.

The BC NDP releases their platform on Thursday, but the party has in the past said it would implement a two per cent property tax surcharge targeted towards homeowners who keep homes vacant or do not make their income in Canada.

The BC Liberals are highlighting their support of middle-classes homeowners, which has included raising the homeowner grant property value threshold and introducing a new no-interest, taxpayer funded loan to help first-time home buyers enter the market. The party also says its introduction of the 15 per cent foreign buyers tax was an important step in cooling the province’s speculative real estate market.