Vancouver police 'apologize profusely' for dog attack on elderly woman

Vancouver police are apologizing “profusely” after a police dog mistakenly attacked an 87-year old woman in the backyard of an east Vancouver yard.

The K9 unit was searching the area near Knight Street and East 19th Avenue Sunday evening for a suspect who allegedly stole a truck, said Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette.

The dog, which was on a leash, tracked the scent into the front yard of a house, down the side of the property, and then quickly turned the corner into the back yard, Doucette told Metro in a phone interview.

“Unfortunately, when the dog went around the corner, he apprehended the women in error,” he said.

“The dog handler was able to get the dog off very quickly and we apologize profusely for it.”

The woman went to hospital with what Doucette describes as “relatively minor” injuries and has since been released.

He says a deputy chief has met with the woman and her family to explain the situation leading up to the dog attacking her.

Doucette says the force is dissecting why the incident happened and what it can do to prevent something similar from happening again.

“We are looking at everything that occurred and we’re looking for training opportunities,” he said.

“We don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

The Vancouver Police Department has 15 police dogs that respond to anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 calls a year, according to Doucette.

The dogs rarely apprehend someone by mistake, he said.

“They are very, very rare,” he said.