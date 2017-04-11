Prof apologizes for complaint against B.C. judge hearing sexual assault case

VANCOUVER — A law professor who filed a complaint against a British Columbia Supreme Court judge hearing a sexual assault case has issued an apology, saying there were no grounds for the claim.

Benjamin Perrin of the University of British Columbia filed a complaint last month with the Canadian Judicial Council based on comments attributed to Justice Peter Leask in a media report.

In an email to The Canadian Press, Perrin says he offers his full and unreserved apology to Leask and regrets launching the complaint after learning the full context of the judge's remarks and concluding that they do not support the claims he made in the complaint or his public statements at the time.

He says he has withdrawn his complaint to the judicial council.

In a transcript of the case, Leask makes a remark about preferring to sleep in his own bed in Vancouver as he discusses scheduling issues with lawyers during the trial in Kamloops on March 20.

Charges in the case were stayed by the Crown.