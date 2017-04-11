QuickSketch: B.C. Premier Christy Clark

VANCOUVER — Premier Christy Clark is leading the B.C. Liberals into what she hopes will be her second consecutive victory as party leader. Here is a brief sketch of the career politician:

Age: 51

Born: Oct. 29, 1965, in Burnaby, B.C.

Education: Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and Universite de la Sorbonne in Paris.

Family: She is separated from ex-husband Mark Marissen, a former senior strategist for the Liberal Party of Canada. Her son, Hamish Marissen-Clark, is 15 years old. They have a female cat named Kevin.

Political career: Clark was first elected in 1996 and was named both deputy premier and education minister in 2001. She became premier in 2011.

Personal career: While on hiatus from politics, Clark hosted a radio talk show on CKNW between 2007 and 2010.

Riding: Westside-Kelowna

Idols: Former B.C. premier W.A.C. Bennett, actress Mary Tyler Moore and Abraham Lincoln