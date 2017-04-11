Thousands expected to attend family-friendly bike rides in Vancouver this summer

Two groups are hoping to bring out tens of thousands of people this summer to rides their bikes through downtown Vancouver.

“What we wanted to do was something that was oriented around bringing families out to experience communities and bring communities together,” said Mark Ernsting, one of the organizers of the Dutch Ride, an event planned for August 19.

HUB, a cycling advocacy group, is planning another event called Bike the Night for September 16. Both events had their inaugural runs in 2016, but with relatively small numbers: the Dutch Ride was limited to 150 participants while 700 attended Bike the Night. This year, Ernsting’s group expects to attract between 5,000 and 10,000 people, while HUB hopes to see around 5,000 riders take part.

Laura Jane of HUB said she believes the numbers are realistic because other cities that hold similar events attract many more participants: Montreal’s week-long Tour La Nuit event attracts 20,000 people, a London ride attracts 60,000, and an event in New York brings out 20,000.

“Mass bike rides are a great way to motivate people to get on their bikes, it’s also a great way to activate public space, celebrate community and even attract tourists,” Jane said.

Both events are intended to be fun, easy rides for cyclists of all ages and will feature musical performances and other programming before and after the rides. Cyclists are encouraged to wear costumes for Ride the Night, while the Dutch Ride hopes to work with local consulates of “cycling” countries like France, Colombia and Germany to invite expats to gear up and come out to ride.

Organizers are asking Vancouver city council for a combined $250,000 to help manage traffic and financially support the events. Tickets for the Dutch Ride will be $20, but free for riders under 18, while tickets for Bike the Night will be $8 a person, free for under 16. Ride the Night has secured Mountain Equipment Co-op as a sponsor, while the Dutch Consulate supports the Dutch Ride.

The events will require closures of some downtown streets during the events, which both happen on Saturdays. The Dutch Ride will travel from David Lam Park, down Pacific St., around BC Place Stadium, through Gastown and Coal Harbour before travelling through Stanley Park, then back to David Lam Park via Beach Ave. and Pacific St.