Woman groped and thrown to the ground in Vancouver sexual assault

A woman was walking near East 48th Avenue and Elliot Street Monday morning when a stranger grabbed her from behind, groped her, and threw her to the ground as she screamed, according to Vancouver Police.

The incident occured around 5:45 a.m. in the residential neighbourhood and the suspect was last seen walking out of the area.

A Vancouver police release describes the suspecpt as white, in his 50s, 5'10" tall, and wearing a light brown jacket and a black toque.

“We’re encouraging citizens to call police any time they feel their safety is at risk," said Cst. Jason Doucette in a written statement.

Police say it is still early in the investigation and are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.