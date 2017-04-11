Woman groped and thrown to the ground in Vancouver sexual assault
Police are warning the public after a woman was assaulted in South Vancouver Monday morning
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A woman was walking near East 48th Avenue and Elliot Street Monday morning when a stranger grabbed her from behind, groped her, and threw her to the ground as she screamed, according to Vancouver Police.
The incident occured around 5:45 a.m. in the residential neighbourhood and the suspect was last seen walking out of the area.
A Vancouver police release describes the suspecpt as white, in his 50s, 5'10" tall, and wearing a light brown jacket and a black toque.
“We’re encouraging citizens to call police any time they feel their safety is at risk," said Cst. Jason Doucette in a written statement.
Police say it is still early in the investigation and are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information about the attack or who may know the suspect is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Sex Crimes unit at 604-717-3720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.