B.C. election: Key developments from Day Two on the campaign trail

VANCOUVER — A look at some key developments from Day Two of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

LIBERALS:

- British Columbia's privacy commissioner rejected the second of two complaints filed by the Liberals that alleged the New Democrats had breached privacy laws by sharing supporter lists.

- Leader Christy Clark pushed her party's jobs and economic growth platform, promising tax breaks for new companies and more seats in science and technology education programs.

- Clark criticized the NDP's announced rental subsidy plan, saying it could line the pockets of wealthy tenants who may live in penthouses in downtown Vancouver.

- With the federal government expected to announce plans Thursday to legalizing marijuana, Clark said she wants assurances organized crime is shut out of the pot business and that marijuana stays out of the hands of children.

NDP:

- Leader John Horgan promised he would introduce an annual $400 rebate to help renters throughout the province, but said details on what the program would cost won't be unveiled until his party releases its full platform on Thursday.

- Housing advocate Kishone Roy welcomed the NDP's proposal, but said the party should consider adding a rental rate cap to the credit so it remains focused on lower-income earners who need it the most.

- The New Democrats promised to provide more resources for renters to file complaints through the Residential Tenancy Act and forbid landlords from using renovations as an excuse to evict tenants and sidestep restrictions around rent hikes.

- Horgan says he's already having meetings about how to distribute legal marijuana, including talks with liquor outlets, craft brewers, pharmacies and dispensaries.

GREENS:

- Leader Andrew Weaver made a stop in Vancouver to announce his party's "income security strategy." He says the plan would move towards livable incomes for all by increasing disability payments and income assistance, introducing a basic youth income and more.