Cash-for-access scandal follows B.C. election candidate…literally

Perhaps you’ve heard of political scandals like Watergate, “Elbow-gate,” or British Columbia’s own “Rail-gate” and “Bingo-gate.”

But what about “tail-gate”?

During Wednesday’s second official day of electioneering, B.C. NDP’s John Horgan found his party’s campaign bus closely followed by a large truck bearing a shadowy image of the opposition leader and a message to voters.

The B.C. Liberal stunt drew attention to the largest political donation in the province’s history, under lax laws that place no legal limits on how much people, corporations or unions can contribute to parties — even allowing out-of-country gifts.

“NDP hypocrisy: $672,576,” the truck proclaimed. “Horgan rakes in largest donation in a single year in B.C. political history.”

The figure referred to last year’s total contributions from the United Steelworkers, a U.S.-based international union with roughly 40,000 members in Western Canada, according to the BC Federation of Labour, many in mining and forestry.

"Steelworkers and their families have a lot at stake in this election,” stated regional director Stephen Hunt in a release. “Christy Clark leads an anti-union government that has consistently made decisions that have hurt workers, their families and communities.



"We've lost over 35,000 forestry jobs and log exports are at a record high. We've seen temporary foreign workers hired over British Columbians in mining and we've seen the health and safety of workers tossed aside so Christy Clark's financial supporters can make more money.”

But it might seem odd the B.C. Liberals are the ones raising the topic themselves, particularly since earlier this week Clark deflected Metro’s questions about whether political donations influence decisions, which Democracy Watch has likened to “legalized bribery.”

After controversy over reports that B.C. Liberals received donations from corporate lobbyists who were illegally reimbursed by their clients, the RCMP’s Sensitive Investigations Unit, a high-level team under the force’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime, opened an investigation that’s still ongoing. The province has itself appointed a special prosecutor on the issue.

The anti-Horgan billboard was rolled out the same day as Democracy Watch had a hearing before the B.C. Supreme Court, in a lawsuit over B.C. Liberal donors who also have heavy U.S. ties.

The court challenge is trying to force Clark’s party to reveal fundraising activities of Kinder Morgan and its backers. The Texas-based firm’s Trans Mountain Expansion project was approved earlier this year.

“Premier Clark and the cabinet ministers were in an apparent conflict of interest when they approved the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline in January,” Democracy Watch said in a statement, “because of the more than $550,000 donated by pipeline-connected companies to the B.C. Liberal Party in the past five years.”

Controversy has also arisen over a $60,000 payment from a U.S.-based trophy hunting “SuperPAC” lobby group, which was turned over to Canadian lobbyists for their election campaigning against the anti-grizzly trophy hunting NDP.

Democracy Watch founder Duff Conacher said regardless of whether such donations — even for those that are legal under B.C. laws – come from outside Canada, or from unions or companies, the effect is “corrosive” of democracy

“(We) called on B.C.’s provincial political parties to make clear, strong election promises to make the same world-leading changes to the province’s political donation system,” Conacher said in a release. “Democracy Watch called on the Special Prosecutor to prosecute everyone before election day that the evidence shows participated in an illegal donation scheme, and called on Elections B.C. to release an audit on likely illegal donations, also before election day.”