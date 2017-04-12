Grouse Grind trail centrepiece of new regional park

The uber-popular Grouse Grind hiking trail will soon be part of a regional park.

The Metro Vancouver regional district announced Wednesday the creation of the new 75-hectare park on the southern slope of Grouse Mountain.

The park – situated on land that has been owned by the Greater Vancouver Water District (GVWD) for more than 85 years – will also include the B.C. Mountaineering Club trail and a portion of the Baden-Powell trails.

“The new regional park, on the slopes of Grouse Mountain, will protect a unique ecosystem for generations to come, while providing visitors with world-class outdoor recreation experiences,” said Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore, chair of the Metro Vancouver board, in a press release.

Metro Vancouver signed a long-term licence agreement with the GVWD and worked with Grouse Mountain Resorts in the creation of the new park.

It will open officially with the annual opening of the Grouse Grind in May or early June. The popular 2.9-kilometre trail is still closed for the winter season and will open following spring maintenance.