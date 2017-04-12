Strike two for B.C. Liberals as privacy watchdog dismisses calls for NDP probe

VICTORIA — British Columbia's privacy commissioner has rejected a second complaint lodged against the New Democrats about alleged wrongdoing in provincial politics.

Drew McArthur was investigating another allegation made by the B.C. Liberals complaining of a breach of the Personal Information Protection Act.

The original complaint alleged the NDP breached information protection laws by sharing supporter lists with politically friendly groups, including Vision Vancouver, which is led by Mayor Gregor Robertson.

The commissioner says neither of the complaints meet the threshold for an investigation by his office.

McArthur dismissed the first complaint on Monday, and the Liberals launched a second, alleging the B.C. New Democrats breached the act by attempting to use a voter support list collected by the federal NDP in the 2015 federal election.