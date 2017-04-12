Take injection site decisions out of federal hands: Vancouver Coastal Health

Not enough is being done to speed up critical decisions that can save lives a year into British Columbia’s overdose crisis, according to Vancouver Coastal Health’s chief medical health officer.

Dr. Patricia Daly and provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall were at Vancouver city hall Wednesday to brief council on the progress to date since Kendall first declared a public health emergency on April 14, 2016.

Last year, 922 people died in the province of illicit drug overdoses – three times the number of people who died in motor vehicle accidents.

A quarter of the year into 2017 and Vancouver itself has already recorded 110 overdose deaths, nearly half of 2016’s entire total.

“Unfortunately, there is really no abatement in this crisis,” said deputy city manager Paul Mochrie. “If anything, it’s getting worse.”

Asked what she’d recommend to senior levels of governments, Daly said provinces should be able to set up supervised drug consumption sites and expand treatments options, such as prescription heroin, without approval from the federal government and Health Canada.

“These are a health service and should be a province responsibility,” Daly said. “This is not just in B.C. Alberta would like consumption sites, Ontario would like it … this process is far too cumbersome. Those kind of decisions need to be made at the provincial level, we’d be much more nimble if that were the case.”

Kendall told council he agreed.

Vancouver Coastal Health currently has two applications filed with Health Canada for supervised injection sites for the Downtown Eastside.

In the meantime, the province has opened up more than 20 so-called overdose prevention sites in response to the crisis without the federal government’s consent.

Daly said there hasn’t been a single overdose death at Insite, VCH’s emergency mobile medical unit or any of the prevention sites during the crisis.

“Any even though the number of overdose deaths in December and January were really high – 94 in Vancouver over that period – we think it would have been even higher had we not had the mobile medical unit or overdose prevention sites in place,” said Daly. “We’re quite certain that those services prevented deaths.”

Daly said VCH will continue to push forward with opioid substitution therapies and expanding treatment options in 2017, along with its current emergency responses.