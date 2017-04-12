Vancouver’s second cohousing development gets green light

City councillors have approved Vancouver's second co-housing project.

The six-storey development will see 25 new homes created on three rezoned single-family lots in Riley Park. The majority of units will have two or three bedrooms.

In cohousing communities (a housing concept that originated in Denmark), residents own their homes, but share common facilities like kitchens and playrooms.

Cohousing in Vancouver:

The city’s first 31-unit cohousing project on 33rd Avenue between Victoria and Knight opened last spring.



In all, there are five cohousing communities Lower Mainland cities, including Burnaby and North Vancouver. There are 13 such communities across the country.

