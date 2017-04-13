BC NDP transit funding plan pleases Metro Vancouver mayors, riles CTF

Metro Vancouver mayors say they remain concerned about the BC NDP and BC Liberal’s commitments to either scrap or cap bridge tolls, but are much happier with the NDP’s transit funding commitments.

The mayors have struggled for years to see eye to eye with the BC Liberal government on how to pay for a transit expansion, including major rapid transit projects such as light rail for Surrey and a subway along part of the Broadway Corridor for Vancouver.

“Today’s announcement suggests the BC NDP is prepared to make the investments and work in partnership with the Mayors’ Council to move forward with the full, comprehensive region-wide transportation strategy that’s needed to reduce congestion on our roads and overcrowding on our transit system,” said Jonathan Cote, mayor of New Westminster, in a statement.

Both the BC Liberals and BC NDP have committed to match federal funding, committing to pay for 40 per cent of the total capital costs of the mayors’ 10-year transportation plan, which was estimated to cost $7.5 billion when it was first proposed in 2014.

Where the parties differ is in the specifics: the mayors say the Liberals haven’t committed to several asks, including more funding for HandDART service for people with disabilities and a bus service expansion. Also missing from the Liberal platform is a funding committment to replace New Westminster’s aging Patullo Bridge.

The NDP, which last held power in 2001, are promising to fund all of those items. That includes $2.2 billion for rapid transit improvements and to begin construction on the Surrey and Vancouver rail projects, $360 million to go towards new rail cars for existing Skytrain lines, and a third of the $100 million cost of replacing the Patullo Bridge.

Jordan Bateman, spokesman for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, isn’t happy with the NDP’s plan however. While the Liberals have remained committed to holding a referendum before municipal government can introduce any new form of tax or fee to raise money for transportation, the NDP say they would scrap that requirement.

“NDP make it official: they don't care if mayors invent new TransLink taxes,” Bateman tweeted. “Huge tax grab coming!”

The NDP have promised to do away with the tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges, while the Liberals have committed to capping the tolls at $500 a year for commuters. The NDP say they will find the money to cover the lost revenue by reallocating the prosperity fund, intended by the BC Liberals to hold government revenues from the yet-to-be-launched LNG industry.