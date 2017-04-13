Guest shot: B.C. didn’t just transfer vacant buildings — they transferred people

G. Peters is a disabled person living on provincial disability benefits in Vancouver's West End.

The Auditor General, the media, the government and the non-profit housing providers called it a “transfer of assets.”

They’re talking about my home.

The B.C. government didn’t just transfer a piece of land or some vacant buildings; they transferred people.

I’m referring to the auditor general’s report released March 30 about the social housing the government sold to non-profit service providers.

In the case of Sunset Towers, a publicly owned and operated apartment is now owned and operated by a private charity called More Than A Roof, which was originally an arm of the Mennonite Central Committee.

The MTR Foundation website states their housing portfolio, located in 11 communities around B.C., is valued at $110 million. According to an article in the Mennonite Brethren Herald (2013), MTR was started 30 years ago by two Christian real estate developers.

As part of its mission MTR partners with other Christian organizations such as the Columbia Bible College which supplies volunteers to spend time with MTR tenants.

Since taking over the building, MTR delivered notices to every apartment informing tenants, among other things, they operate dry buildings, are switching over to non-smoking and changing to a no-pets policy.

Sign-up sheets for Bible study were taped up in the elevator and lobby. It's optional and if another tenant had put them up it wouldn't bother me, but Bible study classes from your landlord is a different matter entirely.

When I asked a staff person about the dry policy – a term associated with the prohibition era that literally means no alcohol - he said the policy did not include alcohol.

Perhaps the biggest change happening to the building and the tenants is economic.

BC Housing has limits on income in order to be eligible to live in their housing. The income maximum will be raised to $66,000 a year. The building is entirely made up of very small bachelor and one-bedroom apartments. With rent-geared-to-income it follows that the higher the income, the higher the rent. The annual income on B.C. disability is $12,000 a year.

We live in a city with high levels of poverty, swelling homeless counts and an opioid overdose crisis. People are living and dying on our sidewalks and in our alleys and doorways.

Simultaneously we have become world renowned for our staggeringly expensive and out-of-most-people’s-reach housing costs and our equally expensive and out-of-most-people’s-reach politicians.

So where does the transfer of publicly run housing to private non-profits fit in this?

Will these transfers help address the problems of poverty and homelessness? What is the plan?

The auditor general suggests no one in government seemed to have bothered to ask, let alone answer, these and other important questions.

Passing through the lounge the other day, I saw mostly elderly women, sitting at a table with one of the green-shirted staff, who kept scanning the room. I felt uncomfortable, as if I was being monitored and now lived in a ‘care’ facility not an apartment building. If pornography is something you know when you see it, pity and judgment are something I know when I feel them. (Also, I am not a senior citizen and do not require or wish to live in a care facility.)

But for those women there is history. This is the second time the B.C. government made a dramatic shift in their housing without consent or involvement or support or planning.

I wasn’t living here then but around 2009, (coincidentally around the time leading up to the Olympics), when the need to make Vancouver look nice for company spurred public officials into action. Some people were moved directly off the street into a building that had previously been predominantly seniors.

Word is those who were unhappy last time are mostly happy with the change this time – they see it as a reset to what they had before.

Even the margins has its margins.

Lately I haven’t seen much of the louder, sports watching/commentating group of tenants that yelled hello and told me the score whenever I passed through the lounge. I hope they still feel welcome.