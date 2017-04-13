Heavy snow prompts Environment Canada warning in northeastern B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Almost a month into spring and winter seems unwilling to relax its grip on parts of British Columbia.

Environment Canada says a snowfall warning is in effect for the entire Peace River region of northeastern B.C.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is forecast Thursday, with as much as 15 centimetres closer to the Rocky Mountains.

The weather office predicts a second wave of snow will blanket the region Thursday night.

Special weather statements are also in effect for northern sections of the Chilcotin region of central B.C. and for areas around Fort Nelson in the province's northeastern corner.