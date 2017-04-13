Kamloops RCMP recovers bodies of two missing men from Red Lake

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The bodies of two fisherman who had been reported missing have been recovered from Red Lake near Kamloops.

The men, aged 61 and 66, ventured onto the lake Tuesday for some ice fishing and were reported overdue that night.

Kamloops RCMP say both bodies were recovered on Wednesday afternoon by an underwater recovery team.

Corp. Dan Moskaluk said an initial search of the area, assisted by the Kamloops Search and Rescue Team, was hampered by dangerous ice conditions.

The RCMP says the men's families have been notified but their names have not yet been released.