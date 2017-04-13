Out on the hustings: Campaign taking B.C. leaders outside the Lower Mainland

VANCOUVER — Leaders of British Columbia's main political parties are expected to hit the road today, taking their campaigns outside of the Lower Mainland.

The New Democrats are scheduled to begin the day in Coquitlam, where they'll unveil details of the party's campaign platform before jetting off to the Okanagan.

Leader John Horgan has already promised to implement $10-a-day daycare, create a subsidy for renters and eliminate bridge tolls, but has not offered any details on how the NDP will pay for the plan.

The B.C. Liberals are also expected to stray from Metro Vancouver, though details have yet to be released on what the itinerary has in store.

Leader Christy Clark is continuing to push her party's jobs and economic growth platform, telling supporters at a rally in Burnaby, B.C., last night that the Liberals are the only choice for British Columbians who want a bright future for their children.