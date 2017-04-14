B.C. party leaders slamming opponents' spending promises on campaign trail

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's party leaders were levelling criticism at each other's spending promises as they spent Good Friday campaigning.

Liberal leader Christy Clark started the day campaigning in her home riding of West Kelowna, dishing out pancakes to local residents.

Clark said the NDP's "scheme" to use a $500 million fund generated from liquefied natural gas revenues to eliminate tolls on two major bridges will harm future generations.

She says tapping into the prosperity fund created by her government would in her words "raid our kids' inheritance."

At an event in South Vancouver, NDP leader John Horgan responded to the criticism, saying the fund is a fantasy because there haven't been any LNG revenues to support it.

He says Clark's government failed to create jobs in the LNG sector which they promised in the last election.