B.C. party leaders take election campaign to annual Sikh celebration

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Liberal and NDP leaders largely kept the politics out of their speeches while addressing the Sikh community for the annual Vaisakhi celebration today.

The leaders spoke to worshippers at a Sikh temple in South Vancouver ahead of parade celebrating the birth of the religion.

NDP leader John Horgan made light of the fact politicians were setting aside their political beliefs for the day, pointing out the event managed to bring together members of all stripes.

Horgan didn't fully stop campaigning, telling the crowd his party would re-establish a provincial human rights commission that was abolished by the governing Liberals in 2003.

Liberal leader Christy Clark says the day is a reminder of everyone's shared goal of creating a compassionate society, while taking advantage of the opportunity to introduce her party's candidates for the area.