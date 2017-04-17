B.C. New Democrat leader 'feeling good' as campaign enters second week

VANCOUVER — As the second week of British Columbia's election campaign begins, one leader says he's feeling good about his party's prospects.

B.C. New Democrat Leader John Horgan was the only leader on the campaign trail Sunday, taking part in an Easter egg hunt in Maple Ridge before visiting a restaurant in Surrey where he made samosas.

The Surrey-Fleetwood riding where the restaurant is located is expected to be hotly contested come May 9.

The Liberals beat the NDP there by about 200 votes in 2013, but Horgan says what matters now is what voters think and feel when they head to the ballot box in just over three weeks.

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark did not host any public events, opting instead to spend Easter Sunday with family and putting out a statement wishing all British Columbians a happy holiday.