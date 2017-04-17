B.C. NDP pledges to create ministry for mental health and addictions

New Democrats are hoping to make British Columbia's mental health crisis — including an opioid overdose epidemic that's killed nearly 1,000 residents in the past year — a campaign issue ahead of the May 9 provincial election.

The Official Opposition pledged on Monday to create an entirely new government ministry to deal with both mental health and addictions issues, which experts say are closely connected.

"After years of B.C. Liberal neglect, we will improve B.C.'s mental health system by increasing access and investing in early prevention and intevention," NDP leader John Horgan said in a press release. "People need to know they only have to ask for help once to get help fast."

At a media event in Coquitlam on Monday, Horgan promised to increase mental health professionals available to teens in high schools, as well as "reopening" the mostly shuttered residential mental health operations that for decades operated at Riverview.



That promise earned a swift rebuke from the governing B.C. Liberals, who issued a statement criticizing Horgan's promises as "empty" and completely lacking in a price tag — an example of what spokesperson Alexis Pavlich called "a pattern of Horgan "saying one thing and doing another."



The NDP, the Liberals said, "have not included one single penny in the costing of their so-called platform" of the Riverview promise.

"(It) is completely disingenuous," stated BC Liberal campaign co-chair Rich Coleman, who until the election writ dropped last week served as deputy Premier. "Grandiose, empty promises with zero dollars to pay for them, which can only result in higher taxes.”

The Liberals also criticized the NDP's call "for a return to mass hospitalization" at Riverview, where several of the ageing buildings have been condemned and contain toxic asbestos insulation.



But nevertheless the Liberals have also promised to redevelop Riverview Lands in Coquitlam, promising their own 105-bed, $100-million treatment facility to open there in two years.



The Canadian Mental Health Association B.C. has called for prevention of early intervention to be centrepieces of a provincial plan to tackle what it sees as service gaps that have left thousands without adequate treatment for mental illness ad addictions.

The organization estimates the province has to spend $6.6 billion every year on responding to mental health and addictions issues, and that 58,000 B.C. children — equivalent to nearly the entire population of New Westminster — aren't getting needed mental health treatments.



In a speech before a CMHA event in late February, the provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall said key to ending the opioid crisis is to put a "human face" on its victims, instead of blaming them for their own misfortune — which he said very commonly is connected to untreated mental illness.

"Trying to reach out to bring a human face — to realize these aren't disposable people — has been a very important part of trying to de-stigmatize the victims of this overdose epidemic," he said at the time.

According to a Forum Research poll last month, roughly two-thirds of British Columbian voters said that not enough was being done to tackle the opioid crisis.