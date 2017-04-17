Grouse extends ‘fantastic’ ski season to April 30

The winter skiing season on the North Shore hills has been so good, Grouse Mountain doesn’t want the party to stop.

The operators of the mountain resort announced Monday that its winter ski season will remain open until at least April 30 thanks to a mid-mountain base of 330 centimetres.

All downhill runs are operational on the mountain, which has received more than 11 metres of snowfall this winter.

“We’ve had a fantastic season so far,” said Grouse spokesperson Julia Grant. “We’ve got great snow conditions right now and we’re looking forward to some more of those sunny spring days on the mountain. We’re hoping to go into May, but we’ll keep an eye on conditions and see how that goes. There’s no specific end [to the season].”

Grouse made the announcement to extend its winter operations as locals enjoyed their final day of runs on Cypress and Seymour.

Both mountains shut down for the winter after Easter Monday despite good conditions.

Seymour still had a base of 726 cm at its summit as it closed down for the season.

“Those are definitely incredible conditions. That’s not going to melt anytime soon, I think,” said Seymour spokesperson Sandra Kadel. “It was an amazing season, I have to say. We had a lot of record numbers, days with so much snow the kind we haven’t seen in the last 10 years or so.”

Even as Seymour wound-down this weekend with its annual spring-themed Puddle Party – which has snowboarders riding across a pond of water – to mark the end of the season, the mountain was blasted by a fresh snowstorm.

The only thing that put a damper on celebrations, Kadel said, was the Mystery Chair going down for repairs just before the final weekend.

Still, the season is a far cry from just two years ago, when an unseasonably warm and wet winter meant Seymour could only operate for 12 days total and Cypress and Grouse were struggling to maintain any rideable terrain and offered visitors huge discounts on their lift passes.

Even out-of-town resorts of Vancouver Island’s Mount Washington called an end to its season by early February that year.

This year, Mount Washington extended its winter season by an additional weekend, to April 9.

The downhill season at Whistler Blackcomb is ongoing.