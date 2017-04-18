B.C. election: Key developments from Day Eight on the campaign trail

VANCOUVER — A look at some key developments from Day Eight of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

LIBERALS:

— Leader Christy Clark visited a concrete company in Fort St. John that is working on construction of the Site C dam and said the project is bringing thousands of stable jobs to northern B.C.

— Clark said the province needs affordable and clean power, and Site C is the only way to achieve that goal.

— Clark said more than 275 businesses from B.C. are involved in the dam's construction.

— A new report by researchers at the University of British Columbia is calling for work on Site C to be suspended because of its cost compared to other energy sources, but Clark says for the $8.8-billion project to meet the province's future energy needs construction has to take place now.

___

NDP:

— Leader John Horgan wants the B.C. Utilities Commission to review Site C and decide whether it should proceed, saying a business case needs to be made for the hydroelectric project.

— He also announced a community partnership fund that would upgrade and build community infrastructure projects, with an initial investment of $30 million over three years.

— The NDP is promising to expand apprenticeship and trades training to help fill the 96,000 jobs that would be created through new school, hospital, highway and home construction.

___

GREENS:

— Leader Andrew Weaver released the Greens' health-care platform, which promotes wellness by emphasizing prevention and primary care.

— The party also wants to create a mental health strategy and develop quality end-of-life care.