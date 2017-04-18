Crown argues accused Tamil migrant smugglers driven by profit, not aid

VANCOUVER — A Crown prosecutor told a B.C. Supreme Court that four men orchestrated a dangerous voyage across the Pacific and were out to make a profit, rather than help dozens of Tamil asylum seekers.

In her closing arguments at the human smuggling trial, Maggie Loda says the accused held a privileged position on board the MV Ocean Lady, taking part in operating the vessel, preparing the journey and helping migrants get aboard.

The rickety cargo vessel left Thailand and arrived off the coast of Vancouver with 76 Sri Lankan asylum seekers in Oct. 2009.

The Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial for the men in 2015, ruling the federal government's laws on human smuggling were too broad and that those who help migrants on humanitarian grounds couldn't automatically be branded as smugglers.

Loda says while there is no evidence of the four accused made money out of the scheme, they should be convicted for helping smuggle vulnerable migrants who paid thousands of dollars to agents to bring them to Canada.